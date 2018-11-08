CLOSE
Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Niece Among Dead In Mass Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley is mourning the death of her niece Alaina Housely, who was killed in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks,” Tamera told TMZ in an official statement. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner.”

Tamera took to social media earlier today in a desperate attempt to find Alaina after she was the only one unaccounted for among her friends.

Tamera responded to the student’s tweet, asking for more information. “Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” she wrote.

Alaina’s iWatch location last said she was inside the bar. Tamera’s husband Adam feared Alaina was among the dead.

A former Marine Corps veteran, Ian David Long, opened fire and killed 12 people at the college bar before taking his own life.

For more on this story, head over to MadameNoire.com.

Tamera Mowry-Housley's Niece Among Dead In Mass Shooting

