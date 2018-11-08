CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson

Viola stars as a natural haired bad-ass in the suspense-filled crime film, "Widows."

0 reads
Leave a comment
Viola Widows

Source: iOne / iOne

Viola Davis stars as a bad ass, take charge wife in the upcoming high intensity film, “Widows.” Davis, along with her girl-powered team comprised of fellow actresses Cynthia Erivo,  Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debiki, band together to save their own lives and create a brand new one in the ashes of their husband’s mistakes. The film is rich with themes of female-empowered, so HB’s editor Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) sat down with the cast and the film’s Oscar winning director, Steve McQueen, about why this story is important and what men can learn from women in the age of #MeToo.

The film will hit theaters November 16th.

Watch: The Conversation Viola Davis Had With Steve McQueen About Wearing Her “Nappy Hair” In Bed With Liam Neeson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 19 hours ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 4 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close