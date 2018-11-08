CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

TobyMac Reveals How His Experience With Racism Inspired New Song

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tobymac - Hits Deep Tour

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Gospel rapper TobyMac recently spoke out about his experiences with racism and is encouraging Christians to address reconciliation, according to The Christian Post.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In his new song “Starts With Me,” he raps about what his father taught him about race-relations and his own thoughts on it. While speaking with students at Liberty University Convocation he shared his thoughts on what’s going on with racism in the United States and how we can all come together.

TobyMac said, “I think we’re facing some hard times in the United States right now as it relates to race. If your world isn’t diverse, I’m not going to say you’re sinning, but I’m going to say you’re missing out on the richness that I know of living a lifetime of diversity. There’s a richness in us coming together. I think we’re far more beautiful together than we are separated.”

SEE ALSO: Natalie Grant: “You Cannot Be A Follower Of Christ And Have Any Seed Of Racism In Your Heart” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Moreover, he loves diversity and spoke about his Jamaican wife and African-American kids. While growing up in Georgia he recalls his father teaching him ‘damaging ideas about race-relations.’

As he recalled those conversations it immediately inspired him to write a song about it.

TobyMac said, “I want to write a song that’s honest and I want change to start with me. I want my kids to see something different.”

The single “Starts With Me,” is on his eighth album “Elements.” He spoke about how many people have lost trust in the system as well as justice prevailing. One line from the song, “Say I need you and you need me/Father give us eyes to see,” asks God to show us the way despite differences. Furthermore, TobyMac’s song is a conversation about race.

SEE ALSO: Italian Political Party Sues Italy’s First Black Cabinet Minister For Racism

He said, “When you’re scared to ask somebody from a different culture about themselves, it sort of locks up and keeps us in our shadows as it comes to race relations. But I think it’s just opening, opening your heart, looking from someone else’s perspective for a minute. I think it’s our job as believers, we’re the ones that are supposed to be the people imitated and it’s our job to be aware of what someone feels like — that’s called compassion.”

Listen to TobyMac’s song “Starts With Me,” and let us know what you think of it.

 

Check out photos of gospel artists at the GRAMMYs below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

TobyMac Reveals How His Experience With Racism Inspired New Song was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 19 hours ago
11.08.18
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 4 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 2 months ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close