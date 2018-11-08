13 Dead In California Bar Shooting

It was “college night” and many victims were young college students. The latest reports say 13 are dead including a county Sheriff and the gunman.

Wednesday night a hooded gunman dressed entirely in black opened fire on a crowd at a country dance bar holding a weekly “college night” in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing for their lives. The gunman was later found dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus and a passing highway patrolman were responding to several 911 calls when they arrived at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at about 11:20 p.m., the sheriff said. They heard gunfire and went inside.

