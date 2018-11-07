5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season

If you’re like me, cozying up on the couch with a glass of wine to watch a good (and probably corny) Christmas rom-com is one of your favorite things to do during the holiday season. And this year, there are plenty of holiday flicks featuring our favorite Black actors and singers-turned-thespians to cover the 12 days of Christmas. From Tia Mowry to Toni Braxton, keep scrolling for five films you need to watch this winter.

My Christmas Inn

November 21, 2018

Tia Mowry stars in this Lifetime original about an executive, Jen Taylor, on the brink of a big promotion until her routine is interrupted when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. Mowry’s character is woo’d by the handsome and charming town attorney Steve Anderson (Rob Mayes). Jen wines up falling in love with Steve and the town the small town community that is full of fun and festive Christmas traditions. My Christmas Inn also stars Jackée Harry, Tim Reid & Erin Gray.

The Holiday Calendar

November 2, 2018

Diddy’s son’s Quincy is bringing his acting chops to Netflix, in this fun, lighthearted holiday film alongside Kat Graham. Graham plays the role of an unhappy photographer who inherits an antique Advent calendar that may be predicting the future — and pointing her toward love.

The Grinch

November 11, 2018

Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch takes on a new look and voice in this modern Illumination remake. Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the beloved character whose heart is two sizes too small.

Every Day Is Christmas

November 24, 2018

lifetime

Inspired by the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” Toni Braxton and her sister Towanda Braxton star in this Lifetime movie about shrewd money manager Alexis Taylor (Toni Braxton) gets the holiday visit of a

Jingle Belle

November 25, 2018

Will Isabelle (Tatyana Ali) and her high school sweetheart Mike (Cornelius Smith Jr.) rekindle their love after parting ways years ago on their respective careers? What will happen with Isabelle returns home to sing in the town’s annual Christmas Eve pageant and Mike is directing the show…

RELATED STORIES:

Search The Glam List: 8 Holiday Favorites From Ulta Beauty

Misty Copeland Opens Up About Mentoring A Young Black Dancer, The ‘Nutcracker’ & Her Unconventional Holiday Tradition

5 Holiday Flicks We’re Checking For This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com