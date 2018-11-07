Saving, Overspending During Christmas Time & More Financial Advice From Dr. Lynn Richardson [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 11.07.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss


Saving money can be hard to do for a lot of us and we struggle as we live paycheck to paycheck. Dr. Lynn Richardson gave advice to listeners on not only how to save money, but how to not overspend during the Christmas holiday.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As far as saving goes, Richardson has a rule she follows that some of us may want to adapt into our lives. She believes in the 10/10/30/50 rule.

Richardson said, “10% you tithe, 10% you save, 30% is cash in your pocket and 50% stays in your account for bills.”

SEE ALSO: Lynn Richardson Gives Tips On Dealing With Identity Theft [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

She mentioned that whether she tithed or not she was still broke and that 10% for savings is because wealthy people get wealthier by investing. Richardson also stated that the 30% of cash we use includes groceries, dinner out, getting your hair done and things like that.

She said, “Stop going in the grocery store for only toothpaste and walking out with $175 of groceries.”

Many of us are guilty of doing that because we think we need to buy multiple things while we’re in there. Furthermore, 50% of your check should stay in your account for bills that need to get paid.

SEE ALSO: Lynn Richardson: “Credit Is Like A Muscle, You Have To Exercise It” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Richardson also spoke about Christmas shopping and how people break the bank to get gifts for everyone. If you don’t have money saved right now for it don’t overdue it when you go shopping. She also gave tips on how to make your home a business as well as how hiring your children can be a tax write-off.

Make sure you check out some stars who run their own business empires below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Continue reading Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires

Celebrity CEO’s: Stars Who Run Their Own Business Empires



Saving, Overspending During Christmas Time & More Financial Advice From Dr. Lynn Richardson [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close