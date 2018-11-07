Mr. Griffin: Be Obedient To God [VIDEO]

11.07.18
God has a way of telling us what we need to do and then guiding us in the right direction. GRIFF mentioned that a couple days ago he was about to do something that he could literally hear God tell him not to do. In his head he still contemplated doing it, but then kept thinking about being obedient as well as the consequences for his actions.

GRIFF mentioned that when we listen to God and follow the path he blesses our entire life.

He said, “I don’t want partial blessings, I want everything God has for me.”

GRIFF also reflected on his past and how God got him out of so many bad situations. He told GRIFF to leave the club once before a shooting happened, to not get into cars with certain people because they will get into trouble and more.

Lastly, he just wants us to watch what happens as you obey God.

See photos from GRIFF's show "Faith By The Numbers" below!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  



Mr. Griffin: Be Obedient To God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

