Faith Walking: Pick Your Battles [VIDEO]

We all have battles that we face, but Erica Campbell wants us to stop fighting small battles. She mentioned that the small battles aren’t worth our energy and we must save it for bigger things we go through. Some of the issues we face are that we can’t let certain things go and don’t try to be flexible in situations.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When you argue with a co-worker or people that don’t matter it’s a waste of time. This also can through you off your track as well as upset your day as well as others to come.
Erica said, “The enemy wants to distract you.”
SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: Shout Out To The Dreamers [VIDEO]
Furthermore, as a parent sometimes those small battles are with our own children. Erica spoke about how in the morning children will be disobedient and it will make you upset. She’s encouraging you to keep your joy and peace during that time.
Remember to save your energy for the big battles and don’t worry about the small ones.
See some wonderful photos of Erica Campbell below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Georgia High School Band Spells Out Racial Slur During Halftime Performance
- Fake News: Sister Of Self-Hating Black Teen Featured On ‘Dr. Phil’ Says Racist Story Is A Lie [VIDEO]
- Ericaism: How To Have High Self-Esteem [VIDEO]
- Woman Calls The Cops On Parents For Making Her Go To Church
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion
1. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 1 of 21
2. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 2 of 21
3. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 3 of 21
4. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 4 of 21
5. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 5 of 21
6. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 6 of 21
7. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 7 of 21
8. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 8 of 21
9. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 9 of 21
10. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 10 of 21
11. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 11 of 21
12. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 12 of 21
13. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 13 of 21
14. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 14 of 21
15. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 15 of 21
16. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 16 of 21
17. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 17 of 21
18. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 18 of 21
19. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 19 of 21
20. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 20 of 21
21. Erica Campbell Performs at Gospel Music Explosion 2018Source:Radio One Indy 21 of 21
Follow @GetUpErica
Faith Walking: Pick Your Battles [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com