Danny Glover Is Coming To Durham!

Hillside High School Drama will open their season with the play, The Color Purple and one of the special guests coming to show is Danny Glover. THE Danny Glover.
Glover played Mister in the 1986 movie which also stared Whoppi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey. Nominated for 11 Academy Awards but won none (still mad about that), the movie is still one of the top-rated movies ever! Margaret Avery who played Shug and Donna Buie-former Hillside Drama teacher who played Dasiy in the movie are expected to attend.
The other special guest attending the show are Kevin Wilson Jr. -Hillside graduated who was nominated for a short film Oscar in 2018, Antonio Juan Fargas -actor is best known for “Shaft” (1971) and “I’m Going To Get You Sucka”, Starletta DuPois – actress is best known for “The Notebook” and “Big Momma’s House” and others will receive Hillside Drama Awards on Friday, November 9th.
Click here for more information.
