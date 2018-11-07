[WATCH] A Behind The Scenes Look Into Opera Carolina Presents ‘Daughter Of The Regiment’

| 11.07.18
Opera Carolina Presents Daughter Of The Regiment

Source: J.Belle / other


 

Our midday diva Chirl Girl got a chance to join the actors and director of the upcoming opera, ‘Daughter Of The Regiment.’ Get a look on how the actors prepare and what exactly is in their costume closet.

Want to know what the play is exactly about. Here’s a little tea:

Marie is a spirited young woman who was orphaned as an infant and improbably raised by a French army regiment. Unaware of her aristocratic lineage, she’s fallen for a handsome peasant and will she marry for love? Or choose her social status? (Hint: There’s a happy ending for all.)


Opera Carolina Presents ‘Daughter Of The Regiment’ show dates are November 10th, 15th and 18th at the Belk Theatre.   Purcahse your tickets at OperaCarolina.Org


[WATCH] A Behind The Scenes Look Into Opera Carolina Presents 'Daughter Of The Regiment' was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

