[WATCH] A Behind The Scenes Look Into Opera Carolina Presents ‘Daughter Of The Regiment’

Our midday diva Chirl Girl got a chance to join the actors and director of the upcoming opera, ‘Daughter Of The Regiment.’ Get a look on how the actors prepare and what exactly is in their costume closet.

Want to know what the play is exactly about. Here’s a little tea:

Marie is a spirited young woman who was orphaned as an infant and improbably raised by a French army regiment. Unaware of her aristocratic lineage, she’s fallen for a handsome peasant and will she marry for love? Or choose her social status? (Hint: There’s a happy ending for all.)



Opera Carolina Presents ‘Daughter Of The Regiment’ show dates are November 10th, 15th and 18th at the Belk Theatre. Purcahse your tickets at OperaCarolina.Org

