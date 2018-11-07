CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

NC Voter ID Amendment Passes

5 reads
Leave a comment
Teenage boy holding driving license

Source: Greg Paprocki / Getty

 

North Carolina voters have decided to require that people show a photo ID at the polls before they can cast a ballot in future elections.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, an amendment to the state constitution for the voter ID requirement passed by a 56 to 44 percent margin.

You may recall that back in 2016 ID’s were checked before the primary elections before courts rejected it as unconstitutional and aimed at reducing the amount of minority voters.

Supporters insist photo IDs are needed to prevent voter fraud, and they note that IDs are required to get on an airplane, cash a check or perform a number of daily activities.

Read more at WRAL.com

NC voter ID amendment , Voter ID amendment

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 2 days ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 weeks ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close