NC Voter ID Amendment Passes

North Carolina voters have decided to require that people show a photo ID at the polls before they can cast a ballot in future elections.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, an amendment to the state constitution for the voter ID requirement passed by a 56 to 44 percent margin.

You may recall that back in 2016 ID’s were checked before the primary elections before courts rejected it as unconstitutional and aimed at reducing the amount of minority voters.

Supporters insist photo IDs are needed to prevent voter fraud, and they note that IDs are required to get on an airplane, cash a check or perform a number of daily activities.

