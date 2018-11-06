GRIFF’s Prayer: Excuses Of Why People Won’t Vote [VIDEO]

| 11.06.18
Election Day is finally here and GRIFF is so happy to see everyone go out to vote. What he doesn’t like is the fact so many people are making excuses as to why they don’t want to exercise their right. He mentioned some people are using the fact that it’s raining outside as the reason why they don’t want to vote.

Moreover, GRIFF compared people not voting to some that doesn’t allow you to wear shoes in the house, but they have a dirty carpet. GRIFF even posted a conversation he had with someone on social media about them not voting.

 

Lastly, he’s encouraging everyone to take friends to vote that don’t have rides, bring snacks just in case you have to wait a long time and maybe have some fun in line. GRIFF even prayed about you letting elderly and first-time voters go in front of you. Stop giving excuses and go vote!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

