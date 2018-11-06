Ericaism: How To Have High Self-Esteem [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell has a special message to everyone struggling with their self-esteem. She wants us to stop pointing the bad out in us and be okay with making mistakes so we can learn from them. Erica encouraged listeners to hold your head high, get rid of those negative thoughts and take chances.

She wants you to shine and not allow others to take it away from you. Erica also gave out a list of things to do to take small steps at having a better self-esteem. She spoke about embracing flaws, not comparing yourself to others because it will kill you as well as not dealing with abuse.

Erica said, “Say ‘no’ to your inner critic.”

Lastly, Erica recalled when she went to Essence Festival and met some of the most confident women. They didn’t have/need to add makeup, wear spanx or anything because they just wanted to live their best lives and didn’t care what others had to say. Make sure you hold yourself to the highest self-esteem, love who you are and find the beauty in you!

See some photos of Erica Campbell through the years below!

Erica Campbell has released two solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo "Mary Mary". Campbell has received numerous awards and accolades. Her album "Help" won a 2015 Grammy Award for Best Gospel Album as well as eight Stellar Awards. Campbell is the host of the new nationally syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings with EricaCampbell" that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST in over 40 markets, while ministering internationally. Among her entrepreneurial endeavors is the luxury hair line "Erica By Erica Campbell" launched in partnership with hairstylist Vernon Martin as well as her "More Than Pretty" empowerment organization. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II, and they have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya. "Mary Mary", the successful reality show on WE tv, returns for a sixth season in the Fall. Be sure to connect with Erica on social media at @imericacampbell.

Ericaism: How To Have High Self-Esteem [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com