10-Year-Old White Girl Charged With Murdering Infant Is Being Held In Jail

A 10-year-old white girl was ordered held in custody on Monday for the tragic killing of an infant.

The Wisconsin girl was charged in an adult court with the first-degree intentional homicide of a 6-month-old boy, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Oct. 30 about an unresponsive infant bleeding from the head at a licensed day care center in the town of Wheaton. He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. Unfortunately, he died on Nov. 1.

After interviewing an adult and three children at the center, the girl, who the newspaper declined to identify by name because of her age, was arrested.

She reportedly had a troubled upbringing. Authorities took the girl away from her biological parents in September and placed her in foster care with the family that operates the daycare.

The young suspect told the police that she unintentionally dropped the infant and he hit his head on a footstool when he began crying. Panicked, she stomped his head. A doctor confirmed that the infant’s injuries were not accidental.

She’s entering the criminal justice system after allegedly committing a serious offense. That’s unlike Black children of a comparable age who are handcuffed and often dragged into the juvenile justice system for no crime at all.

For example, Georgia police handcuffed and arrested a 6-year-old Black girl in 2012 who threw a temper tantrum in school, CNN reported. She was accused of assaulting a principal and damaging school property. Her family said getting the police involved went too far.

