CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Woman Calls The Cops On Parents For Making Her Go To Church

5 reads
Leave a comment
Sixteenth Street Baptist Church, Birmingham, Alabama

Source: Buyenlarge / Getty

Getting up and going to church is something a lot of people do over the weekend as well as during the week. For one woman in South Carolina, she wanted no part in it. The State is reporting that 30-year-old, Ashley Shanell Fuller called the cops on her parents when they tried to make her go to church.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Deputies responded to the call and were told by Fuller that her parents were harassing her. The father mentioned that all he did was knock on the bedroom door to see if she wanted to go to church and have communion, but she wanted to be left alone.

SEE ALSO: Charges Against Woman Who Surrendered To Cops Over Racist Rant Video Includes Misusing 911

While the deputies were at the call, Fuller began to get upset, loud and curse after they told her what her father did wasn’t harassment. At that moment she was arrested and taken to the Union County Jail, but was released the next day.

Make sure you check out some hilarious church signs below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

POM - Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church

9 Hilarious Church Signs

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Hilarious Church Signs

Continue reading 9 Hilarious Church Signs

9 Hilarious Church Signs

Woman Calls The Cops On Parents For Making Her Go To Church was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Todd Dulaney: “I Feel Like It’s Another One…
 1 day ago
11.05.18
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 1 week ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 1 week ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close