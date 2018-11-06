CLOSE
Brian Kemp Pops A Blood Vessel After Stacey Abrams Is ‘Endorsed’ By The New Black Panther Party

So desperate.

Stacey Abrams has been running for governor of Georgia against Brian Kemp, who is also the secretary of state of Georgia, which means he oversees elections. Kemp was clearly afraid that his racist voter suppression tactics may not seal the deal for him, which is why his latest fear-mongering tactic was so laughable. He exploded on Twitter on Election Day eve that the New Black Panther Party was endorsing Abrams.

Kemp wrote, “The Black Panther Party is backing my opponent. RT if you think Abrams is TOO EXTREME for Georgia!” See the photo of them below standing in front of a Family Dollar store.

Kemp also told CBS, “It’s no surprise that militant Black Panthers are armed and patrolling the streets of Georgia for Stacey Abrams. The Black Panthers are a radical hate group with a racist and anti-Semitic agenda. They are dangerous and encourage violence against our men and women in uniform.”

The original Black Panther Party, which was founded by Bobby Seale and the late Huey Newton, officially ended in 1982. In 1989, a fringe organization called The New Black Panther Party began. It has been denounced by original Black Panthers and the even the NAACP. Kemp was clearly jumping on this “endorsement” from a group that has no political or social relevance in the Black community. See Bobby Seale blasting the New Black Panther Party below:

Kemp needs to focus on his own extreme ways, like voter suppression, which made former President Jimmy Carter call on him to resign as secretary of state.

