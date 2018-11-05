via. Madamenoire.com:

By now, we all know the ins and outs of Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton’s love story. And, thanks to the paparazzi, we’ve been following their relationship from the start. Remember those pics we first saw of the couple in Mexico? That was actually their first official date — and consequently a defining moment of their relationship.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“She was the first person that made me feel like you don’t have to hide in order to be accepted,” he told us. “She was the first person that said I’ll accept everything because I like you, I love you, all of that. It’s the first relationship I’ve ever been in where I felt celebrated and not tolerated. I’ll walk into the house and there’s just this sense of truly, ‘welcome home,’ and I tell you what, a guy will break his neck to experience that kind of love, that kind of like, that kind of celebration.”

SEE ALSO: Adrienne Bailon Opens Up About Her Struggle To Have A Baby [VIDEO]

Adrienne said she knew Israel was the one because he loved her in a way she’d never been loved before as well.

“You love me the way my mom loves me,” she told Israel during our interview with the couple. You love me like that. You like me. You like hanging out with me. You think I’m funny. You think I’m witty. I can be so silly in front of you and you love me. You think I’m beautiful. You think I’m dope and I never experienced that. I never experienced affection like that.”

Check out the full convo with the Houghtons as they talk about that infamous Mexico vacation, how Adrienne made the first move, and why they’re in no rush to start a family.

Check out some beautiful photos of Adrienne Bailon below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Israel Houghton Said Adrienne Bailon Is The First Woman To Make Him Feel “Celebrated Not Tolerated” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com