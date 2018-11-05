Robin Thede To Executive Produce Show Based Upon Her Life

Robin Thede is a writer, actress, comedian and so much more. She’s the former host of “Rundown with Robin Thede” and will now executive produce a sitcom for ABC. The show is based upon growing up in a trailer park, how she got started in her career as well us other life changing events.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Election Day is tomorrow and Michelle Obama continues to encourage everyone to exercise their rights. In a special message she mentioned that it was time to use your power and not let other people control your future. Obama encourages you to grab five friends with you when you go out to vote.

SEE ALSO: Loni Love Signs New Deal With Warner Bros. Television

She said, “When we all vote, we all do better.”

See you at the polls tomorrow and make sure you bring some friends!

Make sure you check out some other family friend shows below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

5 Family Friend Shows To Watch 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Family Friend Shows To Watch 1. Little Big Shots 1 of 5 2. Raven's Home 2 of 5 3. God Friended Me 3 of 5 4. Project MC2 4 of 5 5. This Is Us 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Family Friend Shows To Watch 5 Family Friend Shows To Watch [caption id="attachment_105221" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: NoSystem images / Getty[/caption] Some of the best moments in life is sitting down to eat and watching television with your family. There are so many shows to choose from to watch and we wanted to help you out with this list. Some of these shows will make you laugh, cry and even try new activities to do as a family. [protected-iframe id="3921a0cca4c81804cc8a84ad101ff73c-110670465-27493354" info="https://giphy.com/embed/4Tgx8QhANfaIfdJ1fd" width="480" height="270" frameborder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowfullscreen=""] Enjoy time with your family while watching some of these amazing television shows!

Robin Thede To Executive Produce Show Based Upon Her Life was originally published on getuperica.com