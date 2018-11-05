Robin Thede To Executive Produce Show Based Upon Her Life

Robin Thede is a writer, actress, comedian and so much more. She’s the former host of “Rundown with Robin Thede” and will now executive produce a sitcom for ABC. The show is based upon growing up in a trailer park, how she got started in her career as well us other life changing events.
Election Day is tomorrow and Michelle Obama continues to encourage everyone to exercise their rights. In a special message she mentioned that it was time to use your power and not let other people control your future. Obama encourages you to grab five friends with you when you go out to vote.
She said, “When we all vote, we all do better.”
See you at the polls tomorrow and make sure you bring some friends!
