Latest Study: Parents Should NOT Spank Their Kids [POLL]

Scolding the child

The American Academy of Pediatrics said on Monday that parents should not spank their children.

The Academy strongly warned against the harmful effects of corporal punishment in the home.

The group, which represents about 67,000 doctors, also recommended that pediatricians advise parents against the use of spanking, which it defined as “noninjurious, openhanded hitting with the intention of modifying child behavior,” and said to avoid using nonphysical punishment that is humiliating, scary or threatening.

One of the most important relationship for kids is with their parents and it shouldn’t be a threatening one.

The academy’s new policy, which will be published in the December issue of the journal Pediatrics, updates 20-year-old guidance on discipline that recommended parents be “encouraged” not to spank.

