Prayer Requests “God Will Answer Prayer”

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com 

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Stephen B

Jackie W

Family of Hayden C Jackson, Springfield, OH

Family of Robert Woods

Renee C (Mother of Robert Woods)

Family of Sis. E. Buckles

Ruth Booker Phillips

Edna W

Lady Ramona Wooten

Joyce Shields-Ford

Herman Scales (K.C.)

Min. Melvin St Clair

Bishop GL & Mrs Harris, Sr – SF Bay, CA

Chanel B – Fort Belvoir, VA

Kaylay S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Michael L – Fort Belvoir, VA

Maxine S – Fort Belvoir, VA

Family of Tracey Woods

Little Family

Pamela T

Janie

DeNora

Sherry M

Lisa E

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

 

 

 

