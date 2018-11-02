Familiar Face Joining “Black-ish” Cast

The fifth season of “Black-ish,” has already started, but fans of the show will be seeing a familiar face soon. Quvenzhané Wallis from the hit movie “Annie” is ready to take on a new role as the distant cousin that has to stay with the Johnson family.
In other news, the LeBron James documentary “Shut Up and Dribble,” premieres tomorrow on Showtime and fans are excited. The NBA player came up with the idea after news anchor, Laura Ingram told him he needed to shut up about politics and focus on playing basketball.
Lastly, if you’re headed to the movies this weekend, Tyler Perry’s “Nobody’s Fool,” is playing. The movie is starring Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter and Whoopi Goldberg. This is the first time Perry has ever released a rated “R” movie.
Find out why “Black-ish” is a great show below!
10 Reasons Why "Black-ish" Is The Best Show On Television
1. A healthy, Black family being depicted on primetime television.1 of 10
2. Tracee Ellis Ross’ fine self.2 of 10
3. Kenya Barris: The show’s creator3 of 10
4. It’s superrrr woke.4 of 10
5. It’s executive produced by Anthony Anderson5 of 10
6. They’re never afraid to go there.6 of 10
7. The Obamas love it.7 of 10
8. Dre’s parents Ruby and Pops will remind you of your own grandparents.8 of 10
9. They have the best celebrity cameos.9 of 10
10. Marsai Martin is a star!10 of 10
