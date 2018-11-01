Mr. Griffin: “I’m A D.A.D.” [VIDEO]

11.01.18
GRIFF got a phone call from someone that mentioned to him he loves how much he loves Jesus. While GRIFF did appreciate those kind words he hasn’t always been the man he is today. It took him time to learn and seek God.

To be the person GRIFF is today he’s attended men’s conferences, Bible study and has become friends with more men of God.

While GRIFF is trying to be more of a man of God one thing he knows is that he’s a great father. Everyday he tries to speak to his youngest daughter to encourage her to have a great day. GRIFF flew out to Atlanta just to take her trick-or-treating and put a smile on her face. He mentioned that just like God loves us he wants to share the same kind of love with his kids.

Lastly, GRIFF has realized his daughter is growing up so fast and one day she won’t want to do things like trick-or-treating or hang with him anymore. He’s doing his best to make sure he gives her the time and love she deserves.

Make sure you check out some more pictures of GRIFF below!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

