CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Fall Back One Hour

0 reads
Leave a comment
Daylight savings clock

Source: Richard Goerg / Getty

It’s homecoming weekend at NCCU and A&T, you’ll get an extra hour to party and most importantly gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s time once again for the annual ritual of resetting your clocks for a return to standard time. In fall, we turn daylight saving time off, and return to standard time. Time reverts to standard time at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November. This year that makes it this Sunday the 4th. Don’t forget to set you clocks back before going to bed.

And while we adjust to the darker days much sooner, don’t forget to change the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors.

History of Standard Time

Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Fall Back One Hour was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 6 days ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 6 days ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 1 month ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close