It’s homecoming weekend at NCCU and A&T, you’ll get an extra hour to party and most importantly gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s time once again for the annual ritual of resetting your clocks for a return to standard time. In fall, we turn daylight saving time off, and return to standard time. Time reverts to standard time at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November. This year that makes it this Sunday the 4th. Don’t forget to set you clocks back before going to bed.

And while we adjust to the darker days much sooner, don’t forget to change the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detectors.

History of Standard Time

Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, Fall Back One Hour was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: