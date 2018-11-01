CLOSE
Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second Debate Against Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are in a statistical tie in polls for Georgia governor.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp backed out of the eagerly anticipated second debate against Stacey Abrams, the latest move that shows his fear of losing the Georgia gubernatorial race.

Kemp, the Republican nominee, canceled on Wednesday his participation in Sunday night’s debate so that he could campaign with President Donald Trump at a rally, the New York Times reported.

The live debate has been scheduled since September. In their first meeting on Oct. 23, Abrams displayed her mastery of the issues and likely pulled many undecided voters to her side. Abrams, who could make history as the nation’s first African-American female governor, is in a statistical tie with Kemp in the polls–stunning in one of the reddest states in America that last elected a Democrat for governor in 1998.

Kemp reportedly wanted to reschedule the debate to Monday night—literally hours before Election Day. But who knows if he would have kept that commitment. Abrams’ team said the last-minute reschedule conflicted with scheduled campaign stops in southwestern Georgia.

“We believe it would be irresponsible to break our commitment to accommodate his failures,” Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams’ campaign manager said. “We refuse to callously take Georgians for granted and cancel on them. Just because Brian Kemp breaks his promises doesn’t mean anyone else should.”

This comes against the backdrop of a federal lawsuit against Kemp, who also oversees the state’s election system. On Tuesday, a federal judge, for a second time, put a halt to his attempt to throw out absentee ballots, predominately  targeting voters of color.

Indeed, Kemp has tried to use every trick in the book to suppress the Black vote for the 2018 election. Former President Jimmy Carter asked Kemp to recuse him to ensure a fair election. But Kemp continues to decline.

Vote Suppressor Brian Kemp Runs Away From Second Debate Against Stacey Abrams was originally published on newsone.com

