Candace Owens Publicly Apologizes To Kanye West With A Blatant Lie

The newest queen of the sunken place speaks out.

There is no more love between Kanye West and Candace Owens. After the rapper blasted Owens for using him to spread her sunken place message of “Blexit,” which is a slogan stolen from the bank Black movement.

Now, Owens is apologizing to Kanye.

Owens wrote on her site, “If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him. I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT…I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family. He simply never designed them.” 

Well, that is a lie from Owens. She clearly said to Page Six, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” You can’t get any clearer than “created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West.” I guess Owens is taking a play from Trump, deny it, even if you clearly said it just days ago. So is Page Six the liar or her? This sounds like Owens may have heard from Kanye’s lawyers.

Owens also wants people to know that Kanye still worships Trump. “I would also like to publicly apologize to President Trump, as I know that Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration,” she said. “His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings.”

In case you missed it, Kanye said on Twitter, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.” He also wrote, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

Either way, Kanye has hit the bottom of the barrel. It will be difficult for his career to ever recover from the past few months of anti-Blackness.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-COSBY-COURT

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

76 photos Launch gallery

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Continue reading Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

UPDATED: 5:48 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby's mug shot was taken and released to the public Tuesday afternoon. https://twitter.com/ElizLanders/status/1044694465267609600   UPDATED: 2:23 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044650412689764352 UPDATED: 1:08 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Judge Steven T. O’Neill has reportedly decided that Bill Cosby must be labeled a sexually violent predator regardless of the sentencing, which was expected to be announced at bout 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044621674849730562   UPDATED: 10:54 a.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- The woman at the center of Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault addressed the court Tuesday morning to deliver her victim impact statement, according to Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia. "Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit & crushed it," Andrea Constand reportedly said. "He robbed me of my health & vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself & others." https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044598871274516480 https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044600711936380929 Meanwhile, Cosby's lawyers were reportedly hoping that the disgraced comedian's blindness and other health concerns would factor into a lenient prison sentence. Cosby was facing as many as 10 years in prison. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044599635438960641 There was also the concern over how Cosby would be classified following his conviction. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044601372698705921   [caption id="attachment_3828249" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:36 a.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby has arrived at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday, when he was expected to be sentenced to prison for his sexual assault conviction months earlier. The disgraced comedian who was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 emerged from his luxury SUV smiling and pointed to onlookers at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. https://twitter.com/LaurenDawnFox29/status/1044565289868963840 The prosecutor in the case has pushed for Cosby to serve 10 years in prison, but the judge has hinted that the sentence may be closer to three years. Accusers had an opportunity to speak directly to Cosby and the court during the first installment of the two-day sentencing hearing. Speakers included Andrea Constand, the woman whose claims of sexual assault prompted the trial, and former supermodel Janice Dickinson. Read on to see pictures and videos from Day 1 of Cosby's sentencing hearing. [caption id="attachment_3828125" align="alignnone" width="840"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:35 p.m. EDT -- Bill Cosby was reportedly expected to be sentenced to no more than three years, the judge presiding over his sexual assault trial and sentencing hearing said Monday. That stood in contrast to the prosecutor reportedly seeking as much as a decade behind bars. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044310069838524416 However, it was unclear when Cosby would be sentenced because of a reported request submitted by the defense at the start of the two-day sentencing hearing on Monday. Cosby was being sentenced about five months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044249876815663104 The hearing was expected to last two days to afford Constand and Cosby's alleged victims an opportunity to offer their "victim impact statements" to the disgraced comedian. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044202690031620096 According to Deadline, Cosby's "lawyers today made a last-ditch sleight-of-hand that could knock the two-day sentencing hearing off the rails right after it started and keep him from potentially going behind bars this week."   Original story:   [caption id="attachment_3828002" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] Bill Cosby was scheduled on Monday to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction, but not before his confirmed and alleged victims literally have their say. The woman who a jury found was drugged and groped by the disgraced comedian was expected to lead a group of women making their "victim impact statements" to Cosby ahead of his sentencing, which was set to last two days. Cosby arrived at the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, with his legal team in tow. His main accuser, Andrea Constand, had already arrived, as well as other accusers, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson. A small group of protesters had assembled outside the courthouse in a scene that was similar to the retrial, which ended in April and followed the original trial that ended in a mistrial last year. Regardless of the sentencing – Cosby could either be sentenced to a maximum 30 years and be led out of the courtroom in handcuffs or he could be sentenced to probation – the case is likely bound to continue as defense attorneys were expected to announce an immediate appeal. Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election and vowed to finish the job his predecessor never started. The comedian's wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O'Neill was biased, but the accusation wasn’t expected to affect the sentencing. Below are some of the scenes from Cosby’s sentencing hearing. The photos and videos will be updated as they become available.

