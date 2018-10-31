Free Events For Halloween

Here is a list of Fall festivals and other free Halloween events at malls, churches and other organizations in the Triangle area. Be sure to keep the kids safe, dressed appropriately and aware of their surroundings.

Source: WRAL.com

Fall Festival Event Date: 10/31/2018 Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: 4D Church Address Line 1: 1515 Clermont Rd. City, State, Zip: Durham, NC, 27713 Event Description: Please come join us for a night full of family fun! 4D Learning Center is joining up with 4D Church to host a Fall Festival! We’ll have bounce houses, a photo booth, hot dogs, candy, prizes, plenty of family friendly games and even a cake walk! It will take place in our parking lot from 5pm – 8pm. Costumes are welcome! Event Contact: Ryan Bliss Event Contact Number: 919-544-3315

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s: On October 20 and 21 and on October 26 through 31, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores are offering multiple Halloween events for the kids including free crafts, a pumpkin bean bag toss game for prizes, trick or treating, a parade, free photos and more! There are many different events each day. See the full schedule on their website.

Crabtree Valley Mall: On October 31 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, kids 10 and under can trick-or-treat throughout the mall. Your favorite Superheroes and Disney Princesses will also be in the Promotional Court, and they will have FREE costume photos in the H&M hallway. Head to the Panera Bread Hallway to meet NC State’s mascot and score candy and other giveaways. See all the details on their website.

Garner Trick-or-Treat the Trails: The annual Trick-or-Treat the Trails event at White Deer Park will take place on Halloween Day, 10/31, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Kids can trick-or-treat around White Deer Park’s one-mile loop and collect goodies from local businesses and organizations. A parent must accompany children at all times to this free event. Parking is available at Lake Benson Park, 921 Buffaloe Road. No pets, drones or alcohol is allowed. See the details on their website.

North Carolina Museum of History Halloween Safe Night: The North Carolina Museum of History is hosting a free Halloween Safe Night on October 31 from 6 pm – 9 pm. The event is for kids 12 and under and the kids can search for candy and treats as they walk along the trick-or-treat trail and through The Story of North Carolina chronological history exhibit. See the details on their website.

North Hills Mall in Raleigh: From 10 am – 9 pm, kids can dress up and trick-or-treat at participating shops and restaurants. They will also have gift card giveaways all day. Head to their Facebook event page for more details.

Halloween Story time at Wake County Libraries: Multiple area libraries are offering free Halloween themed story times through October 31. Some are also offering costume parades and trick-or-treating. Click on the events for October 31 to see the Halloween themed storytime details. See the list of participating libraries at the Wakegov.com website.

