Halloween Deals And Freebies

There’s nothing scary about these deals but they are great to keep the festivities fun and safe. The following are great deals for today .

Baskin-Robbins: On October 31, get an ice cream cone for $1.50 from 11 am – 9 pm at participating locations.

source: WRAL.com

Bonefish Grill: Only on October 31, Bonefish Grill is serving up their famous Bang Bang Shrimp – crispy shrimp, tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce for just $6 as well as $6 martinis including the new Pumpkin Spice Martini – vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, RumChata, pumpkin puree and garnished with an edible leaf.

BurgerFi: Any customer who comes dressed in costume to their local BurgerFi will receive a small fry or custard; no purchase necessary. To redeem this offer, you just need to mention the deal. Cannot be combined with any other offer or special. No Substitutions. In-store orders only at participating locations. Offer not valid on online, phone or delivery orders.

Chick-fil-A Capital Crossing in Raleigh: On Tuesday, October 23 from 5 pm – 7 pm, the Chick-fil-A Capital Crossing location (4621 Capital Blvd, Raleigh) is having a Halloween Trunk or Treat event with trick-or-treating, face painting and balloon art with Mimi the Clown. See additional details on their Facebook event page.

Chipotle: On 10/31 from 3 pm to close, get a burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos for $4 IF you are wearing a costume or use the code BOORITO in their app or online to get the deal. Limit 1 per person and the deal excludes delivery and catering orders. You can also enter to win free burritos for a year with the contest on their website. Head to their website for more details.

Chuck E. Cheese: Come to Chuck E. Cheese’s dressed in costume and receive 50 free tickets! Bring your Spirit Halloween receipt for 10 Free Play Points! Head to their Facebook page for more details.

IHOP: Kids 12 and under get a free pancake to decorate on Wednesday, October 31. The kids will be given items like strawberries, whipped topping, Mini Oreo cookies and candy corn to put on their pancake. This offer is valid for dine-in only from 7:00 am – 10:00 pm. One per child. See more details on their website.

Insomnia Cookies: Get 1 FREE traditional cookie when you wear a costume to a participating locations on October 31. See the details on their Facebook page.

Krispy Kreme: On Wednesday, October 31, head to a Krispy Kreme near you in costume for a FREE doughnut of your choice! This offer is valid at participating Krispy Kreme locations during their regular operating hours. No purchase is necessary. One per customer who is wearing a costume. See more details on their website.

McAlister’s Deli: On Halloween (Wednesday, 10/31), kids 12 and under in costume will get a FREE kids meal. Up to two kids meals with purchase of an adult entrée. Beverage not included. Valid for dine in only and cannot be combined with any other offer. Valid at participating locations only. See the offer on their Facebook page.

MOD Pizza: Kids in costume get a free mini pizza when the adult they are with purchases a Mod-size pizza or salad on October 31. Valid for kids 12 and under. Limit 1 per customer.

Papa John’s Pizza: Get a Jack-O-Lantern Pizza for $11 through October 31 when you use the code JACKOLANTERN on the Papa John’s website. See the details on their Facebook page.

Rise Biscuits Donuts: Customers who wear their costume in to any of the Rise Biscuits Donuts locations the weekend of October 27th-28th, or on October 31st will receive a free Sprinkles Donut. No purchase is necessary and there is a limit of one per customer; while supplies last. Customers are also encouraged to snap a photo of themselves in their costumes enjoying their donuts, tag their local Rise location on Facebook or Instagram, and Rise will share their favorites.

Sonic Drive-In: On October 31, get Corn Dogs for only $0.50 each all day. See the offer on their Facebook page.

