Get Up Erica
DeVon Franklin Travels Over 9,000 Miles To Be With Meagan Good In South Africa

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN

Source: ROBYN BECK / Getty

Someone play Oleta Adams “Get Here,” because DeVon Franklin took those words to heart to be there for his wife, Meagan Good. According to Essence, Meagan is currently in South Africa filming the new movie, “Monster Hunter” with T.I. Being away from each other is hard and DeVon had to do something about it.

On this sweet Instagram post DeVon said, “The Mrs is shooting in South Africa and I asked her on a scale of 1 to 10 how important is it that I come? She said 11. So I got my butt on a plane. It took me 9,967 Miles, 32 hours and 3 Continents to get to her but I made it! From LA to SA (South Africa)! Happy wife, happy life!”

Both looked very happy to see each other and it’s making our hearts melt. We hope the couple enjoys their time in South Africa and we can’t wait to see them post cute photos on social media.

Tell us, how far would you travel to be with the person you love?

See more beautiful photos of Meagan Good below!

DeVon Franklin Travels Over 9,000 Miles To Be With Meagan Good In South Africa was originally published on getuperica.com

