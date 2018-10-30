DA’ T.R.U.T.H. To Release New Album ‘Vet’

With each album artists try to show their growth within the music they release. Da’ T.R.U.T.H. is set to release his new album “The Vet,” on November 9th and it will be one that fans won’t forget.

The Gospel Guru is reporting that within this album Da’ T.R.U.T.H. will show his evolution and creativity. Each song will share insight to his journey through life and how he’s molded himself into the person he is today.

Executives from Sony said, “It is a breath of fresh air.”

Veterans are known to take risk and that’s exactly what Da’ T.R.U.T.H. is doing with this project. The sound is more mature, has more depth and will connect with young adults. Da’ T.R.U.T.H. has collaborations with Greg Cox, Bizzle and many more. We can’t wait to hear this new album and for now listen to his single “Brand New” from his new album “Vet.”

