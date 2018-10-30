Faith Walking: Use Your Shield Of Faith [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you wear your shield of faith? Erica Campbell spoke about how she’s always consuming the word of God. This past weekend she was listening to Tony Evans and he was speaking about faith and how it relates to your relationship with God.

Erica mentioned that as soldiers we always need to wear our shields. They block us from firing darts against the enemy, which is always trying to hurt us. When our shields are down the enemy tries to use our vulnerability against us.

She wants us to stay covered with the shield of faith and cover our hearts. Block the enemy and put all the trust in God that he will carry you through everything. Stay faithful, strong and make sure you’re always wearing your shield.

