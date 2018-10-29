Faith Walking: Put Yourself On The Receiving Plan For God’s Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Are you ready to receive all of what God has in store for you? Erica Campbell shared a message about how we must open our hands to receive. Whether someone is handing you a piece of paper, pen or anything like that the only way you’re going to get it is by opening your hand.

As a parent Erica mentioned that she has plans in store for her children, but if they aren’t ready for it then they won’t get it. God works with us just like that, he has so much in store for our lives and sometimes we aren’t there to accept it or think since we’ve done wrong in the past we won’t get it.

She wants us to stop having negative thoughts in our head like we didn’t go to college so we can’t have a successful business and other things like that. We need to start putting ourselves on the receiving end and letting God show us what he’s planned. Open up your heart, mind and faith to get these blessings!

