Faith Walking: Put Yourself On The Receiving Plan For God’s Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Are you ready to receive all of what God has in store for you? Erica Campbell shared a message about how we must open our hands to receive. Whether someone is handing you a piece of paper, pen or anything like that the only way you’re going to get it is by opening your hand.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

As a parent Erica mentioned that she has plans in store for her children, but if they aren’t ready for it then they won’t get it. God works with us just like that, he has so much in store for our lives and sometimes we aren’t there to accept it or think since we’ve done wrong in the past we won’t get it.

SEE ALSO: Faith Walking: I’m Glad I Didn’t Believe Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

She wants us to stop having negative thoughts in our head like we didn’t go to college so we can’t have a successful business and other things like that. We need to start putting ourselves on the receiving end and letting God show us what he’s planned. Open up your heart, mind and faith to get these blessings!

See more photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

Faith Walking: Put Yourself On The Receiving Plan For God’s Blessings [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 days ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 days ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 4 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close