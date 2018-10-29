Ericaism: How To Start Praying [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

For some prayer comes very naturally, but for others they don’t know what to do or say. Erica Campbell begins and ends every show with a prayer. Today she’s giving suggestions on how to begin your relationship with God through prayer. The first thing she mentioned to do was to acknowledge that you want to be close to him.
Make sure every word is coming from your heart. He wants a relationship with you just as much as he wants one with you. Everyone has their own way they pray to God and overtime you’ll develop how you speak to him.
Erica encourages you to also find a scripture you like. Read it and try to understand it and after that he will open up more to you. Your relationship with God will grow and develope before you know it. Build your prayer life and start today by speaking to him.
Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]
