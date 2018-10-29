Ericaism: How To Start Praying [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

For some prayer comes very naturally, but for others they don’t know what to do or say. Erica Campbell begins and ends every show with a prayer. Today she’s giving suggestions on how to begin your relationship with God through prayer. The first thing she mentioned to do was to acknowledge that you want to be close to him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Make sure every word is coming from your heart. He wants a relationship with you just as much as he wants one with you. Everyone has their own way they pray to God and overtime you’ll develop how you speak to him.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Forgiveness Feels Better [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica encourages you to also find a scripture you like. Read it and try to understand it and after that he will open up more to you. Your relationship with God will grow and develope before you know it. Build your prayer life and start today by speaking to him.

See more photos of Erica Campbell below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell at "When We All Vote" Rally

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join “When We All Vote” Rally [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Obama, Angela Rye & More Join "When We All Vote" Rally [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: How To Start Praying [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 3 days ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 3 days ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 4 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close