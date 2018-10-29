CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Rocky Mount Toddler Dies After Being Mauled By Family Dog

0 reads
Leave a comment
Angry dog

Source: AaronLam / Getty

A 1-year-old Rocky Mount toddler has died a week after she was mauled by the family’s 6-year-old pit bull mix.

 

 

Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture

Fright Night! Here's The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween

25 photos Launch gallery

Fright Night! Here's The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween

Continue reading Fright Night! Here’s The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween

Fright Night! Here's The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Rocky Mount Toddler Dies After Being Mauled By Family Dog was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton: “We All Don’t Have The Same…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…
 2 days ago
10.27.18
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 4 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close