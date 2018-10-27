CLOSE
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After Gunman Opens Fire In A Jewish Synagogue In Pittsburgh

According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Jewish synagogue during a prayer service. When police arrived the shooter fired back at officers.

WPXI is reporting that the shooter has surrendered to authorites. We will have more as it develops

Source: WPXI Pittsburgh

 

