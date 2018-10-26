Faith Walking: I’m Glad I Didn’t Believe Them [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell grew up in church and all through life had to deal with certain battles. When she was younger people would made fun of her families financial circumstances, would say negative things about her and more. She mentioned if she believed all those comments and didn’t have faith in God to carry her through she might still be in some of those predicaments.

She recalls coming home one day and her parents rushing her to pack because they were being kicked out of another home and how those hard times made her work harder than ever. Just because she grew up on welfare didn’t mean she was going to stay on it. Erica is challenging us all to stand in faith.

She knew God had something better for her and has allowed her to fulfill so many of the dreams she had. Don’t believe the negative narrative and only follow the report of the Lord. Stop letting the pain of the past paralyze your future because it won’t bring you closer to your goals. God will do everything in his will to help you as long as you have faith.

