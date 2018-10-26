GRIFF’s Prayer: An Invention For Airplane Tray Tables [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

10.26.18
GRIFF’s about to take a plane and spoke about a recent story Erica Campbell   heard about. In the news they reported on the nastiest part of airport and airplanes. We all might think it’s the bathroom or the seat, but that’s not the case.

The tray tables we use on flights to put our food, magazines, phones and more are disgusting. GRIFF mentioned that there should be hand sanitizer somewhere to use on the plane. While speaking about the tray tables he came up with a possible invention that could make a lot of money.

GRIFF wants to make a conveyor belt for the tables to go through to clean them off. We aren’t sure how that will happen, but he’s still working on the idea. When you take flights do you wipe off the tray table before using it?

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

