GRIFF’s about to take a plane and spoke about a recent story Erica Campbell heard about. In the news they reported on the nastiest part of airport and airplanes. We all might think it’s the bathroom or the seat, but that’s not the case.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The tray tables we use on flights to put our food, magazines, phones and more are disgusting. GRIFF mentioned that there should be hand sanitizer somewhere to use on the plane. While speaking about the tray tables he came up with a possible invention that could make a lot of money.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: Lessons We Learned Over The Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF wants to make a conveyor belt for the tables to go through to clean them off. We aren’t sure how that will happen, but he’s still working on the idea. When you take flights do you wipe off the tray table before using it?

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer For TJ’s Pet Scooter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

SEE MORE PHOTOS OF GRIFF:

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: An Invention For Airplane Tray Tables [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com