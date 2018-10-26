Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Ghana Uses Todd Dulaney’s Song “Victory Belongs To Jesus” As Slogan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Music is a way so many people are brought together. Gospel artist and worship leader, Todd Dulaney can attest, as he visited Ghana learned what his song meant to them. In his interview with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, Todd recalled arriving and seeing soldiers with machine guns in their hands and being greeted with people saying, “Victory belongs to Jesus.” He said the name the song was on the side of taxis, buses and was amazing to see.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dulaney’s single continues to touch lives.

While in Ghana, he watched 1,000 people give their lives to God and it was because of that visit Todd decided to take on a new project called “To Africa With Love.” It will not only be an album, but he will also lead a crusade.

“God put on my heart to win 10,000 souls,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney On How Not Growing Up In Church Affected Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

During the interview up top, Todd also spoke about how he knew the singing ministry was always his calling. After singing background for Smokie Norful and watching the impact of Christ, he left his career as a New York Mets baseball player. Todd believes that when you obey God you win and can’t wait for fans to hear some new music.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Ghana Uses Todd Dulaney’s Song “Victory Belongs To Jesus” As Slogan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close