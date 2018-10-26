Ghana Uses Todd Dulaney’s Song “Victory Belongs To Jesus” As Slogan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Music is a way so many people are brought together. Gospel artist and worship leader, Todd Dulaney can attest, as he visited Ghana learned what his song meant to them. In his interview with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, Todd recalled arriving and seeing soldiers with machine guns in their hands and being greeted with people saying, “Victory belongs to Jesus.” He said the name the song was on the side of taxis, buses and was amazing to see.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Dulaney’s single continues to touch lives.

While in Ghana, he watched 1,000 people give their lives to God and it was because of that visit Todd decided to take on a new project called “To Africa With Love.” It will not only be an album, but he will also lead a crusade.

“God put on my heart to win 10,000 souls,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney On How Not Growing Up In Church Affected Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

During the interview up top, Todd also spoke about how he knew the singing ministry was always his calling. After singing background for Smokie Norful and watching the impact of Christ, he left his career as a New York Mets baseball player. Todd believes that when you obey God you win and can’t wait for fans to hear some new music.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS] 39 photos Launch gallery Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS] 1. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 1 of 39 2. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 2 of 39 3. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 3 of 39 4. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 4 of 39 5. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 5 of 39 6. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 6 of 39 7. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 7 of 39 8. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 8 of 39 9. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 9 of 39 10. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 10 of 39 11. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 11 of 39 12. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 12 of 39 13. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 13 of 39 14. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 14 of 39 15. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 15 of 39 16. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 16 of 39 17. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 17 of 39 18. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 18 of 39 19. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 19 of 39 20. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 20 of 39 21. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 21 of 39 22. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 22 of 39 23. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 23 of 39 24. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 24 of 39 25. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 25 of 39 26. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 26 of 39 27. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 27 of 39 28. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 28 of 39 29. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 29 of 39 30. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 30 of 39 31. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 31 of 39 32. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 32 of 39 33. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 33 of 39 34. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 34 of 39 35. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 35 of 39 36. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 36 of 39 37. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 37 of 39 38. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 38 of 39 39. Todd Dulaney At The 2017 Spirit Of Praise 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS] Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Ghana Uses Todd Dulaney’s Song “Victory Belongs To Jesus” As Slogan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com