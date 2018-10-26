Ghana Uses Todd Dulaney’s Song “Victory Belongs To Jesus” As Slogan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Music is a way so many people are brought together. Gospel artist and worship leader, Todd Dulaney can attest, as he visited Ghana learned what his song meant to them. In his interview with Erica Campbell and GRIFF, Todd recalled arriving and seeing soldiers with machine guns in their hands and being greeted with people saying, “Victory belongs to Jesus.” He said the name the song was on the side of taxis, buses and was amazing to see.
Dulaney’s single continues to touch lives.
While in Ghana, he watched 1,000 people give their lives to God and it was because of that visit Todd decided to take on a new project called “To Africa With Love.” It will not only be an album, but he will also lead a crusade.
“God put on my heart to win 10,000 souls,” he said.
During the interview up top, Todd also spoke about how he knew the singing ministry was always his calling. After singing background for Smokie Norful and watching the impact of Christ, he left his career as a New York Mets baseball player. Todd believes that when you obey God you win and can’t wait for fans to hear some new music.
