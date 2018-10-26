Ericasim: Everyone Ain’t Gonna Like Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 10.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

In 2002, Erica Campbell went to the Stellar Awards for the first time with her sister, Tina Campbell. She recalls how excited she was, standing up for every performer and meeting gospel artists she’s always admired. That year Mary Mary won an award and after they accepted it they went backstage to take pictures and speak to some people.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A gospel legend walked up to Erica and whispered advice into her ear. She was so excited until he said, “Everybody’s not that happy for you.” Erica didn’t believe it at that moment, but overtime understood what he meant by it.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: My Ignore Ministry Is Strong [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Just because someone doesn’t believe in you doesn’t mean the blessings stop coming or that the doors God opened for you are closed. Erica believes that everyone doesn’t have to like you because you walk with a purpose. Grow, learn and continue to understand that you will survive even if someone isn’t happy for you and God will continue to bless you.

SEE ALSO: Ericaism: Forgiveness Feels Better [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

SEE PHOTOS OF ERICA CAMPBELL:

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 photos Launch gallery

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

Continue reading 21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

21 Amazing Photos of Erica Campbell At 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion

The 26th Annual Gospel Music Explosion at Christ Church Apostolic was a huge success and they ended show on a high note, with Erica Campbell performing and we got the best photos from the night! Click here to check them out!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Ericasim: Everyone Ain’t Gonna Like Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close