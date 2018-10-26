Ericasim: Everyone Ain’t Gonna Like Me [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In 2002, Erica Campbell went to the Stellar Awards for the first time with her sister, Tina Campbell. She recalls how excited she was, standing up for every performer and meeting gospel artists she’s always admired. That year Mary Mary won an award and after they accepted it they went backstage to take pictures and speak to some people.
A gospel legend walked up to Erica and whispered advice into her ear. She was so excited until he said, “Everybody’s not that happy for you.” Erica didn’t believe it at that moment, but overtime understood what he meant by it.
Just because someone doesn’t believe in you doesn’t mean the blessings stop coming or that the doors God opened for you are closed. Erica believes that everyone doesn’t have to like you because you walk with a purpose. Grow, learn and continue to understand that you will survive even if someone isn’t happy for you and God will continue to bless you.
