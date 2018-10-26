CLOSE
Former ‘My Wife Kids’ Star Parker McKenna Posey Beaten By Boyfriend, Left With Black Eye & Bruises

Republic Records And Cadillac Host VMA After-Party At Tao Restaurant - Red Carpet

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty

Parker McKenna Posey, known for her adorable role on the beloved sitcom My Wife And Kids, was reportedly beaten by her boyfriend Chris Sails.

The couple, who often flaunt their love on social media, made headlines after Sails was arrested over a domestic violence incident that occurred in September. TheShadeRoom.com obtained a “summary of facts” from the Houston Police Department that detailed what went down during the vicious event.

Parker reportedly told police Sails strangled her and punched her in the face several times, leaving her with a black eye. Sails reportedly banged her head against the concrete to the point she thought she was “going to die.” She suffered multiple abrasions all over her body.

According to reports, Sails got upset after seeing a DM from another man in Parker’s phone. She reportedly told police this wasn’t the first time he had gotten physical with her. 

Photos from the incident hit social media months ago, but the story wasn’t then confirmed.

Parker was granted a restraining order against the social media singer and police found probable cause to arrest him on suspicion of assault.

Parker has yet to make comment about the incident. 

Sails also accused his ex-girlfriend, rising R&B star Queen Naija of cheating as well. It’s unclear if he also abused her.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

