iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Isabel Davis [Exclusive Video]

On our latest episode of iPraise Live, we sat down with Isabel Davis to talk about her latest album, her greatest testimony, and what gospel music means to the soul. She then performed a beautiful acoustic set for us. Sit back, relax, and enjoy this great worship.

___

This episode was brought to by Trevecca Nazarene University

Part 1.

___

Part 2.

