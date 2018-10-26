When we see David Mann and Tamela Mann on interviews, red carpets or performing together they’re always smiling, laughing and enjoying the company of each other. The couples memoir, “Us Against the World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family,” will be released on November 13th and is accompanied by music as well. The two live by the fact that friendship is their foundation and family is their bedrock.

While on “The Wendy Williams Show,” the couple got candid about their blended family and how they built such a strong relationship. Tamela talked about how they’ve known each other since high school as well as renewing their vows because she felt she deserved a wedding after 25 years. The first wedding the couple had was after church and only 10 people attended. Many know that the couple have five children as well as 12 grandchildren, but they spoke about the day someone knocked at their door that changed their entire life.

5 years into their marriage, David found out he had another child. Tamela mentioned it caused a lot of tension, but she couldn’t blame the baby. It took her time to figure out where she fit in the situation and admitted that they almost broke up because of it. “Us Against The World” will bring hope, laughter and inspiration to families dealing with similar situations. Watch the full interview below!

How A Knock At The Door Changed David & Tamela Manns Life [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com