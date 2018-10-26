90,000 Young People Come Together To Hear The Gospel, Encounter Jesus In Texas

Texas Motor Speedway encountered 90,000 people for the event “Together 2018.” CBN reports that the event was created by PULSE, a ministry that is dedicated to delivering the gospel of Jesus and making people come together. Over 1,000 churches nationwide joined to make this event happen and were accompanied by some of our favorite gospel artists.

Lecrae, Hillsong, Jonathan Taylor and more came out to perform and sing praises to God. The event was also live streamed, which tracked 13,000 people from over 89 countries. PULSE founder, Nick Hall said about the event that it’s, “a new Jesus movement.”

Preacher Todd White was there as one of the speakers and believes this event will be around for a long time and continue to have an impression on generations to come. On Instagram, White said, “A GENERATION IS RISING UP! I’m so encouraged by what is happening at Together 2018 in Dallas this weekend! We must live as an example of a life that is a flame for Jesus! Igniting fires no matter where we go! Setting the captives free! We are Revival!!!!!!”

What a joy to speak at @together_2018 held at @TXMotorSpeedway this weekend. It was really encouraging to see how engaged the audience was during the message, particularly the young who had come from far and wide. Thanks to all who prayed for us! #Together2018 #movecloser pic.twitter.com/D6Ac4HYXP6 — Ravi Zacharias (@RaviZacharias) October 22, 2018

Author as well as apologist, Ravi Zacharias was happy to join this event and see the passion all these young people have for God. He said, “Young people today want to think and they want to know with certainty why it is that the gospel is true and why it is relevant. That’s what I tried to focus on in my message, ultimately pointing them to the cross of Jesus Christ which is truly the intersection of history and the crossroads of life itself.”

