Melissa’s Pick Hit “Kathy Taylor – I Can’t Thank Him Enough”

Melissa’s Pick Hit of the week took us back to the “old skool” sound… with Kathy Taylor’s “I Can’t Thank Him Enough”

Every now and then God decides to surprise us, yet again, and does something uniquely phenomenal. He creates a one-of-a-kind vocal signature, carefully blends it with inspiration, talent and skill, and gingerly molds it into an anointed vessel designed specifically to minister to heart and soul of His people. Kathy Taylor is this phenomenal musical gift created by God.

Kathy Taylor, an accomplished National Recording Artist, Minister of Music, songwriter, producer, and community activist has been appointed for a time such as this to bring music that not only inspires, but encourages, uplifts, and heals the spirit and soul of mankind. Kathy is the walking embodiment of the term “Minister of Music”.

Kathy’s musical gifts have brought her before both national and world leaders. She has ministered before Queen Elizabeth, former President Bill Clinton, Senator Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Cicely Tyson, Maya Angelou, and many others. Kathy has received resounding critical acclaim for her outstanding, soul-stirring and inspirational performances.

Kathy began her recording career as a soloist with the legendary James Cleveland’s Gospel Music of America and The Mass Choir. She was the featured vocalist on songs such as, “Anticipation”, “It’s Your Decision”, “He Did It” and “I Got My Joy Back”. These projects, along with her captivating and live performances have catapulted Kathy into the national spotlight.

