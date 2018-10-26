Some Free Local Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE.
|Trunks,Treats and Treasures Fall Festival
|Event Date:
|10/26/2018
|Event Time:
|5:30pm-7:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rising Stars JrVersity CDC
|Address Line 1:
|1900 Edwin Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Free for the community trunk or treat!
We are providing a safe environment for children to have an awesome time playing games, getting their faces painted, and gathering as much candy as their little hands can hold.
|Event Contact:
|Ashley Winters
|Event Contact Number:
|919-833-6840
|Event Contact Email:
|rsjcsc2016@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.rsjcdc.com
|Experience A Real Comfortable Relationship with Je
|Event Date:
|10282018
|Event Time:
|10
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. John A.M.E Churcg
|Address Line 1:
|3001 Tryon Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh
|Event Description:
|FREE 2 in 1 Youth Fundraiser Events Every Sunday in October @ 10am Morning Worship, ages 2 to 26, parents,family and friends. “PENNIES seeking God’s Prosperity”. Bring all PENNIES for YOUTH fundraiser. “Blue Jean” Dress Down Sunday-October 28, 2018 everyone to sing, praise worship and fellowship. FREE
|Event Contact:
|Sis. Melba Moore
|Event Contact Number:
|9198330224
|Event Contact Email:
|dzindva@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.stjohnraleigh.org
|:
|Harvest Festival
|Event Date:
|10/27/18
|Event Time:
|11am-3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hickory Grove Missonary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Baptist Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill, NC 27516
|Event Description:
|We will be celebrating our annual Harvest Festival which is a multi-cultural outdoor event that welcomes all churches and community members through the triangle and surrounding areas coming together for a day of fun, food, games and fellowship. This year’s theme is “Sharing Our Best, Connecting Church and Communities”.
We welcome any groups that would like to sing, dance or perform. If interested, please contact us soon.
We look forward to seeing you.
|Event Contact:
|Josie Smith
|Event Contact Number:
|919-929-4491
|Event Contact Email:
|umesi1965@yahoo.com
|EBC 3RD ANNUAL COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|12:00-4:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH- EAST CAMPUS
|Address Line 1:
|5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
|City, State, Zip:
|KNIGHTDALE, NC
|Event Description:
|TO CELEBRATE A NEW SEASON, EBC WILL HOST A FALL FESTIVAL COMPLETE WITH OUR INFAMOUS HOME DEPOT PHOTO STATION, FACE PAINTING, RELAY GAMES, HORSE RIDES, BOUNCE HOUSE, FAMILY FRIENDLY LIVE BAND, AND LOCAL VENDORS
FOR HEALTH, THERE WILL BE FREE BP/BMI HEALTH CHECKS, AND A BLOOD MOBILE DRIVE. REGISTER AT
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ebc-3rd-annual-community-fall-festival-tickets-38749911027
THERE IS A FUN FALL ACTIVITY FOR EVERY FAMILY MEMBER! BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY OUT TO THIS COMMUNITY EVENT THAT SUPPORTS A GOOD CAUSE
ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL IS A SEASONAL FAMILY CELEBRATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND ADULTS! BEST OF ALL, IT’S FREE
VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES STILL AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY
|Event Contact:
|SHARRON MABRY
|Event Contact Number:
|919-816-6720
|Event Contact Email:
|FALLFESTIVALEBC@GMAIL.COM
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.elevationbaptist.org
|4th Year Singing Anniversary of VHM and Fresh Anoi
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|4pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The New Home and Durham Baptist Building
|Address Line 1:
|6611 Guess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|DURHAM, NC 27705
|Event Description:
|Musical guests include the Troy Singers, Thru Faith, Nu Beginnings, the Voices of Faith, the McCallum Brothers, and others.
|Event Contact:
|Valeria Hannah-Murphy
|Event Contact Number:
|9194712597
|Event Contact Email:
|valeriadvn@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|vhmandfreshanointing@gmail.com
|Warriors Conference “Prepared to Stand”
|Event Date:
|Oct. 26-28, 2018
|Event Time:
|—
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Caravelle Resort
|Address Line 1:
|6900 N. Ocean Blvd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Myrtle Beach, SC, 29588
|Event Description:
|First annual warriors conference sponsored by New Beginnings Ministries, Pastor Phyllis Carter, Siler City, NC. Registration required, please contact Gale Thompson at 919-593-8418 or email Cgale@email.unc.edu for additional information. Deadline approaching for hotel reservations.
|Event Contact:
|Gale Thompson
|Event Contact Number:
|919-593-8418
|Event Contact Email:
|Cgale@email.unc.edu
|NC Sugar Rush (Halloween Edition)
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|City Market
|Address Line 1:
|200 E. Martin Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Hello, my name is Jay and I’ll be the hosting the 2nd NC Sugar Rush (Halloween Edition) on Sunday October 28th from 1pm-5pm at City Market in Downtown Raleigh. This will be a Spooky Sweet time like no other and guests are encouraged to come in Costumes as some trucks will have candy for Trick r Treaters. 20+ Dessert Vendors will be there with Hauntingly Delicious Treats.
http://www.ncsugarrush.com for more details
|Event Contact:
|Jay Jones
|Event Contact Number:
|919-780-4169
|Event Contact Email:
|jayjones@eskxllc.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.ncsugarrush.com
|October Fest
|Event Date:
|10/26/2018
|Event Time:
|6:30-8:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Carver Center
|Address Line 1:
|942 Morphus Bridge Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Wendell, NC
|Event Description:
|This event sponsored by the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is fun filled with games and hayrides, food, fellowship for children of all ages in a safe environment. Prizes too! Come join us!
|Event Contact:
|Colette Parker
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 271-9730
|Event Contact Email:
|cparker3@bellsouth.net
|Solid Rock Bible Church Anniversary/Homecoming
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Solid Rock Bible Church
|Address Line 1:
|5464 Muscat Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Hope Mills, NC 28348
|Event Description:
|The Solid Rock Bible Church Family excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their Church Anniversary/Homecoming & Family & Friends Day! Mark your calendar and make sure you are there for this special service of worship of our God and a celebration of this community of faith! Come and be blessed by the Word and Service.
Pastor: Rev. Yvonne Hodges
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Yvonne Hodges
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 797-5879
|Event Contact Email:
|solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|srbc2.org
|
Name of Event:
|First MBC Anniversary/Homecoming
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|The First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) Family excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their Church Anniversary/Homecoming & Family & Friends Day! Mark your calendar and make sure you are there for this special service of worship of our God and a celebration of this community of faith! Come and be blessed by the Word and Service.
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins
|Make Race Make Sense; Without Talking About Race
|Event Date:
|10/25/2018
|Event Time:
|7:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center
|Address Line 1:
|200 Community College Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Henderson, NC 27536
|Event Description:
|Adam L. Perkins, local author of Looking over Black Shoulders, offers a dynamic Educational seminar to improve our “Race” relations & to help relieve the ever-mounting tensions among the races in America.Perkins proclaims, “You’re not a racist because you’re White. And, you’re not worthless because you’re Black. These are not just words. I’ll prove it.”
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Perkins
|Event Contact Number:
|9194916292
|Event Contact Email:
|sperkins007@makeracemakesense.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.makeracemakesense.com
|:
|Voices of Peace 44th Anniversary
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|4:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Peace Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|2608 Apex Highway
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27713
|Event Description:
|The Voices of Peace of Peace Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their 44th Anniversary on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 4:00 PM. Your presence and support will be appreciated.
|Event Contact:
|Mary Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|919 357-5896
|Event Contact Email:
|mhwillia@duke.edu
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.peacemissionary.org
|Annual Women’s Day Service
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The Women’s Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist invites you to attend and be a part of their Annual Women’s Day Service, Sunday, October 28th @ 10:00am. The Guest Speaker is the Honorable Judge Toni King and will deliver the message from the Theme, “It’s A War Going On”~ Ephesians 6:11-17. The Women Day colors are Camouflage. Dress it up or dress it down.
Come enjoy the service and be inspired by a phenomenal Woman!
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Dr. Cathy Waddell or Gloria McGhee or visit: fmbcfaync.org.
|Event Contact:
|Dr. Cathy Waddell/Gloria McGhee
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 818-3296/(910) 580-3707
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Temple of Pentecost Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
|Event Date:
|10/27/2018
|Event Time:
|9AM-3PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Temple of Pentecost Church
|Address Line 1:
|2312 Lake Wheeler Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|This is a fall fundraiser to benefit our Jr. Bible Quiz Team. We will have a variety of over 40 vendors present. Jeffreys Grill Food truck will be serving lunch from 11:30 AM -1:30 PM. Admission to the event is Free. We will have a little something for everyone.
There are a few vendor spaces available for homemade crafts, children’s items, items for men, and essential oils. Vendor fee is $40 ($45 for electricity) for a 10×10 space.
|Event Contact:
|Jennifer Shubert
|Event Contact Number:
|919-576-7256
|Event Contact Email:
|jshubert923@gmail.com
|Name of Event:
|Encounter Hope
|Event Date:
|10/26/2018
|Event Time:
|7:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hillsong Church
|Address Line 1:
|201 Culbreth Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill, NC 27514
|Event Description:
|Encounter Hope is a night of worship and prayer. It’s about hope for Chapel Hill. Hope for Carolina. Hope for you!
|Event Contact:
|Andrea Propst
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|Gracebridgenc@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Gracebridgenc.com
|Annual Friends and Family Homecoming Celebration
|Event Date:
|10/28/2018
|Event Time:
|11am & 3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Facuette Memorial CME Church
|Address Line 1:
|2124 Charles St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Please join for our Annual Family and Friends Homcoming Celebration of 2018.
We will worship at 11am with Minister Tiwana Adams of Markham Chapel Baptist and at 3pm with Pastor John Cradle of St. Joseph CME Church.
|Event Contact:
|Shekeya Council
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 493-4158
|Event Contact Email:
|shekeyac@gmail.com
|Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
|Event Date:
|10/27/2018
|Event Time:
|5:00-8:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Sapona Road Church
|Address Line 1:
|1315 Sapona Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC, 28312
|Event Description:
|We would love to see you at our Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat! Join us for FREE hotdogs, popcorn, slushies and CANDY! Your kids are sure to have a blast on the bounce house or decorating a pumpkin. Games, face painting and more!
|Event Contact:
|Mitchell McLamb
|Event Contact Number:
|9196657094
|Event Contact Email:
|saponaroadchurch@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|saponaroadchurch.com/fallfestival
|a Breast Cancer Symposium for Women and Men
|Event Date:
|10/27/2018
|Event Time:
|9:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Union Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|904 N. Roxboro Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|The UBC Cancer Survivor Support Ministry is sponsoring a Breast Cancer Symposium on Saturday, October 27th from 9:00 am to 12 noon. The purpose of the event is to spread valuable health information from community professionals to our church family and community.
Our Guest speaker is Dr. Oluwadamilola “ Lola” Fayanju, Surgical Oncologist, Duke Health. A panel discussion with health care professionals and community activists will follow with questions from the audience. Also, someone will be there to share their personal journey with breast cancer.
This event is free and open to anyone seeking medical knowledge about how to best fight against Cancer and how we can support those battling the disease.
|Event Contact:
|Stacy Tranquille
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 523-7554
|Event Contact Email:
|sflowe@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
|ubcbcs2018.eventbrite.com