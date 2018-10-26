CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Some Free Local Weekend Events

0 reads
Leave a comment
Multi-ethnic group of children in halloween costumes

Source: kali9 / Getty

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE.  

 

 

Trunks,Treats and Treasures Fall Festival
Event Date:  10/26/2018
Event Time:  5:30pm-7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rising Stars JrVersity CDC
Address Line 1:  1900 Edwin Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Free for the community trunk or treat!

We are providing a safe environment for children to have an awesome time playing games, getting their faces painted, and gathering as much candy as their little hands can hold.
Event Contact:  Ashley Winters
Event Contact Number:  919-833-6840
Event Contact Email:  rsjcsc2016@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.rsjcdc.com

 

Experience A Real Comfortable Relationship with Je
Event Date:  10282018
Event Time:  10
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John A.M.E Churcg
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  FREE 2 in 1 Youth Fundraiser Events Every Sunday in October @ 10am Morning Worship, ages 2 to 26, parents,family and friends. “PENNIES seeking God’s Prosperity”. Bring all PENNIES for YOUTH fundraiser. “Blue Jean” Dress Down Sunday-October 28, 2018 everyone to sing, praise worship and fellowship. FREE
Event Contact:  Sis. Melba Moore
Event Contact Number:  9198330224
Event Contact Email:  dzindva@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.stjohnraleigh.org

 

 

Experience A Real Comfortable Relationship with Je
Event Date:  10282018
Event Time:  10
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John A.M.E Churcg
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  2 in 1 Youth Fundraiser Events Every Sunday in October @ 10am Morning Worship, ages 2 to 26, parents,family and friends. “PENNIES seeking God’s Prosperity”. Bring all PENNIES for YOUTH fundraiser. “Blue Jean” Dress Down Sunday-October 28, 2018 everyone to sing, praise worship and fellowship.
Event Contact:  Sis. Melba Moore
Event Contact Number:  9198330224
Event Contact Email:  dzindva@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.stjohnraleigh.org

 

 

Harvest Festival
Event Date:  10/27/18
Event Time:  11am-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hickory Grove Missonary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Baptist Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Event Description:  We will be celebrating our annual Harvest Festival which is a multi-cultural outdoor event that welcomes all churches and community members through the triangle and surrounding areas coming together for a day of fun, food, games and fellowship. This year’s theme is “Sharing Our Best, Connecting Church and Communities”.

We welcome any groups that would like to sing, dance or perform. If interested, please contact us soon.

We look forward to seeing you.
Event Contact:  Josie Smith
Event Contact Number:  919-929-4491
Event Contact Email:  umesi1965@yahoo.com

 

 

EBC 3RD ANNUAL COMMUNITY FALL FESTIVAL
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  12:00-4:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH- EAST CAMPUS
Address Line 1:  5271 EBC VILLAGE WAY
City, State, Zip:  KNIGHTDALE, NC
Event Description:  TO CELEBRATE A NEW SEASON, EBC WILL HOST A FALL FESTIVAL COMPLETE WITH OUR INFAMOUS HOME DEPOT PHOTO STATION, FACE PAINTING, RELAY GAMES, HORSE RIDES, BOUNCE HOUSE, FAMILY FRIENDLY LIVE BAND, AND LOCAL VENDORS

FOR HEALTH, THERE WILL BE FREE BP/BMI HEALTH CHECKS, AND A BLOOD MOBILE DRIVE. REGISTER AT

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ebc-3rd-annual-community-fall-festival-tickets-38749911027

THERE IS A FUN FALL ACTIVITY FOR EVERY FAMILY MEMBER! BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY OUT TO THIS COMMUNITY EVENT THAT SUPPORTS A GOOD CAUSE

ELEVATION BAPTIST CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL IS A SEASONAL FAMILY CELEBRATION WITH ENTERTAINMENT AND ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS AND ADULTS! BEST OF ALL, IT’S FREE

VENDOR OPPORTUNITIES STILL AVAILABLE! CONTACT US TODAY
Event Contact:  SHARRON MABRY
Event Contact Number:  919-816-6720
Event Contact Email:  FALLFESTIVALEBC@GMAIL.COM
Event Web Site:  http://www.elevationbaptist.org

 

 

  4th Year Singing Anniversary of VHM and Fresh Anoi
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  4pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The New Home and Durham Baptist Building
Address Line 1:  6611 Guess Road
City, State, Zip:  DURHAM, NC 27705
Event Description:  Musical guests include the Troy Singers, Thru Faith, Nu Beginnings, the Voices of Faith, the McCallum Brothers, and others.
Event Contact:  Valeria Hannah-Murphy
Event Contact Number:  9194712597
Event Contact Email:  valeriadvn@aol.com
Event Web Site:  vhmandfreshanointing@gmail.com

 

 

Warriors Conference “Prepared to Stand”
Event Date:  Oct. 26-28, 2018
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Caravelle Resort
Address Line 1:  6900 N. Ocean Blvd.
City, State, Zip:  Myrtle Beach, SC, 29588
Event Description:  First annual warriors conference sponsored by New Beginnings Ministries, Pastor Phyllis Carter, Siler City, NC. Registration required, please contact Gale Thompson at 919-593-8418 or email Cgale@email.unc.edu for additional information. Deadline approaching for hotel reservations.
Event Contact:  Gale Thompson
Event Contact Number:  919-593-8418
Event Contact Email:  Cgale@email.unc.edu

 

 

  NC Sugar Rush (Halloween Edition)
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  City Market
Address Line 1:  200 E. Martin Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Hello, my name is Jay and I’ll be the hosting the 2nd NC Sugar Rush (Halloween Edition) on Sunday October 28th from 1pm-5pm at City Market in Downtown Raleigh. This will be a Spooky Sweet time like no other and guests are encouraged to come in Costumes as some trucks will have candy for Trick r Treaters. 20+ Dessert Vendors will be there with Hauntingly Delicious Treats.

http://www.ncsugarrush.com for more details
Event Contact:  Jay Jones
Event Contact Number:  919-780-4169
Event Contact Email:  jayjones@eskxllc.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.ncsugarrush.com

 

 

  October Fest
Event Date:  10/26/2018
Event Time:  6:30-8:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Carver Center
Address Line 1:  942 Morphus Bridge Road
City, State, Zip:  Wendell, NC
Event Description:  This event sponsored by the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is fun filled with games and hayrides, food, fellowship for children of all ages in a safe environment. Prizes too! Come join us!
Event Contact:  Colette Parker
Event Contact Number:  (919) 271-9730
Event Contact Email:  cparker3@bellsouth.net

 

 

Solid Rock Bible Church Anniversary/Homecoming
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Solid Rock Bible Church
Address Line 1:  5464 Muscat Road
City, State, Zip:  Hope Mills, NC 28348
Event Description:  The Solid Rock Bible Church Family excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their Church Anniversary/Homecoming & Family & Friends Day! Mark your calendar and make sure you are there for this special service of worship of our God and a celebration of this community of faith! Come and be blessed by the Word and Service.

Pastor: Rev. Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact:  Pastor Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 797-5879
Event Contact Email:  solidrockbiblechurch827@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  srbc2.org

 

 

Name of Event: 

 First MBC Anniversary/Homecoming
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  The First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) Family excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their Church Anniversary/Homecoming & Family & Friends Day! Mark your calendar and make sure you are there for this special service of worship of our God and a celebration of this community of faith! Come and be blessed by the Word and Service.

Pastor: Rev. Dr. Kenneth M. Jenkins

 

 

Make Race Make Sense; Without Talking About Race
Event Date:  10/25/2018
Event Time:  7:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Vance-Granville Community College Civic Center
Address Line 1:  200 Community College Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Henderson, NC 27536
Event Description:  Adam L. Perkins, local author of Looking over Black Shoulders, offers a dynamic Educational seminar to improve our “Race” relations & to help relieve the ever-mounting tensions among the races in America.Perkins proclaims, “You’re not a racist because you’re White. And, you’re not worthless because you’re Black. These are not just words. I’ll prove it.”
Event Contact:  Sharon Perkins
Event Contact Number:  9194916292
Event Contact Email:  sperkins007@makeracemakesense.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.makeracemakesense.com

 

 

Voices of Peace 44th Anniversary
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  4:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  2608 Apex Highway
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  The Voices of Peace of Peace Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their 44th Anniversary on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 4:00 PM. Your presence and support will be appreciated.
Event Contact:  Mary Williams
Event Contact Number:  919 357-5896
Event Contact Email:  mhwillia@duke.edu
Event Web Site:  http://www.peacemissionary.org

 

 

Annual Women’s Day Service
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  10:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The Women’s Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist invites you to attend and be a part of their Annual Women’s Day Service, Sunday, October 28th @ 10:00am. The Guest Speaker is the Honorable Judge Toni King and will deliver the message from the Theme, “It’s A War Going On”~ Ephesians 6:11-17. The Women Day colors are Camouflage. Dress it up or dress it down.

Come enjoy the service and be inspired by a phenomenal Woman!

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Dr. Cathy Waddell or Gloria McGhee or visit: fmbcfaync.org.
Event Contact:  Dr. Cathy Waddell/Gloria McGhee
Event Contact Number:  (910) 818-3296/(910) 580-3707
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

  Temple of Pentecost Fall Craft & Vendor Fair
Event Date:  10/27/2018
Event Time:  9AM-3PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Temple of Pentecost Church
Address Line 1:  2312 Lake Wheeler Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  This is a fall fundraiser to benefit our Jr. Bible Quiz Team. We will have a variety of over 40 vendors present. Jeffreys Grill Food truck will be serving lunch from 11:30 AM -1:30 PM. Admission to the event is Free. We will have a little something for everyone.

There are a few vendor spaces available for homemade crafts, children’s items, items for men, and essential oils. Vendor fee is $40 ($45 for electricity) for a 10×10 space.
Event Contact:  Jennifer Shubert
Event Contact Number:  919-576-7256
Event Contact Email:  jshubert923@gmail.com

 

 

Name of Event:  Encounter Hope
Event Date:  10/26/2018
Event Time:  7:30 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hillsong Church
Address Line 1:  201 Culbreth Road
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Event Description:  Encounter Hope is a night of worship and prayer. It’s about hope for Chapel Hill. Hope for Carolina. Hope for you!
Event Contact:  Andrea Propst
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Gracebridgenc@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Gracebridgenc.com

 

 

  Annual Friends and Family Homecoming Celebration
Event Date:  10/28/2018
Event Time:  11am & 3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Facuette Memorial CME Church
Address Line 1:  2124 Charles St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Please join for our Annual Family and Friends Homcoming Celebration of 2018.

We will worship at 11am with Minister Tiwana Adams of Markham Chapel Baptist and at 3pm with Pastor John Cradle of St. Joseph CME Church.
Event Contact:  Shekeya Council
Event Contact Number:  (919) 493-4158
Event Contact Email:  shekeyac@gmail.com

 

 

  Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat
Event Date:  10/27/2018
Event Time:  5:00-8:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Sapona Road Church
Address Line 1:  1315 Sapona Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC, 28312
Event Description:  We would love to see you at our Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat! Join us for FREE hotdogs, popcorn, slushies and CANDY! Your kids are sure to have a blast on the bounce house or decorating a pumpkin. Games, face painting and more!
Event Contact:  Mitchell McLamb
Event Contact Number:  9196657094
Event Contact Email:  saponaroadchurch@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  saponaroadchurch.com/fallfestival

 

 

a Breast Cancer Symposium for Women and Men
Event Date:  10/27/2018
Event Time:  9:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Union Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  904 N. Roxboro Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  The UBC Cancer Survivor Support Ministry is sponsoring a Breast Cancer Symposium on Saturday, October 27th from 9:00 am to 12 noon. The purpose of the event is to spread valuable health information from community professionals to our church family and community.

Our Guest speaker is Dr. Oluwadamilola “ Lola” Fayanju, Surgical Oncologist, Duke Health. A panel discussion with health care professionals and community activists will follow with questions from the audience. Also, someone will be there to share their personal journey with breast cancer.

This event is free and open to anyone seeking medical knowledge about how to best fight against Cancer and how we can support those battling the disease.
Event Contact:  Stacy Tranquille
Event Contact Number:  (919) 523-7554
Event Contact Email:  sflowe@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  ubcbcs2018.eventbrite.com
community calendar , free local community events , local happenings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 1 month ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close