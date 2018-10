Zacardi Cortez aims to give Gospel Music a new sound. However, with his new project, he wants to merge his sound with a 70’s flair. Watch as Cortez talks to Randi Myles about his new music, family life, and more.

Zacardi Cortez: “I Try To Be Different In Gospel Music” was originally published on praise1027detroit.com

