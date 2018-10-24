#SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Live At Spirit Of Praise 2018

| 10.24.18
The Southern Gospel Singers kicked off the 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise celebration in style. Check out why quartets are still needed in Praise and Inspirational music right here!

Also Watch: #SOP18: Southern Gospel Singers Wants You To Know Quartets Are Still Alive

Also Watch: Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Reunite At The 2018 Spirit Of Praise Celebration

Southern Gospel Singers At The 11th Annual Spirit Of Praise

