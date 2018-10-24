After 12 years, Donald Lawrence and the Tri-City singers have reunited to celebrate their 25th anniversary! The choir celebrated their return with us at the 11th annual Spirit Of Praise Celebration! Check out the entire amazing performance!

#SOP18: Donald Lawrence “The Choir Is More Than A Music Thing”

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Reunite At The 2018 Spirit Of Praise Celebration was originally published on praisedc.com