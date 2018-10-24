“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Breast Cancer And Weight Loss

Local
| 10.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

 

Pink Cancer Ribbon Icon

Source: RobinOlimb / Getty

Today Melissa talked with health & wellness coach Audretta Hall about some of the best weight loss concepts for women.

A recent study suggests that there are steps women can take that may help lower their risk of breast cancer even though our chances increase with age.

The study, published in the journal Cancer, found that women who lost weight after menopause were less likely to develop invasive breast cancer than those who maintained or gained weight.

My guest Audretta Hall has been teaching health and wellness on social media and in churches (Taking Care of the Temple), class rooms, day cares, banquet halls and senior citizens complexes for the last 10 years.

Listen to the interview here and read more about this study at cbsnews.com

Audretta Hall , health and welness , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 3 weeks ago
10.02.18
Detroit Police Officer Fired After ‘Zoo Animals’ Comment
 4 weeks ago
09.25.18
FBI Ranks Detroit 2nd Most Violent Big City…
 1 month ago
09.24.18
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 months ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 months ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 months ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 5 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 5 months ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close