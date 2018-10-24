“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Breast Cancer And Weight Loss

Today Melissa talked with health & wellness coach Audretta Hall about some of the best weight loss concepts for women.

A recent study suggests that there are steps women can take that may help lower their risk of breast cancer even though our chances increase with age.

The study, published in the journal Cancer, found that women who lost weight after menopause were less likely to develop invasive breast cancer than those who maintained or gained weight.

My guest Audretta Hall has been teaching health and wellness on social media and in churches (Taking Care of the Temple), class rooms, day cares, banquet halls and senior citizens complexes for the last 10 years.

Listen to the interview here and read more about this study at cbsnews.com

