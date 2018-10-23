CLOSE
White Supremacists Release Anti-Andrew Gillum Robocall Featuring Monkey Sounds

The call was "disgusting" and "abhorrent," a Gillum spokesperson said after the Florida governor candidate's acclaimed debate on Sunday.

A representative for Andrew Gillum spoke out Tuesday against a White supremacist website’s racist robocall referring to the candidate as a “negro” and “monkey.”

“These disgusting, abhorrent robocalls represent a continuation of the ugliest, most divisive campaign in Florida’s history,” Geoff Burgan told The Huffington Post after Gillum’s acclaimed performance during Sunday night’s debate. “We would hope that these calls, and the dangerous people who are behind them, are not given anymore attention than they already have been.”

An actor, presumably hired or associated with the Neo-Nazi website The Road To Power, pretended to be Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate during the call. The actor spoke in an exaggerated stereotypical Black southern voice over music from the minstrel era and “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” a TV sitcom that perpetuated several racist tropes about Black people in the 1950s. The person is heard saying, “Well hello there. I is the Negro Andrew Gillum, and I be asking you to make me governor of this here state of Florida.”

A screeching monkey sound is also heard on the horrific robocall, which circulated on Tuesday.

The ad veers into more terrible territory when the actor describes Gillum’s health care plan as “quite cheap” because “he’ll just give chicken feet to people as medicine.” The call also mentions that Jewish voters will support Gillum because Jews are “the ones that been putting Negroes in charge over the white folk, just like they done after the Civil War.”

After the call ends, a disclaimer points out that The Road To Power website and podcast’s name is responsible for the ad. The Idaho-based group has a history of making racist robocalls, including those previously made against Gillum in August as well as in several other states such as Oregon and Virginia.

As to whether Ron DeSantis has anything to do with the racist robocall, his camp fiercely denied any connection and denounced the ad in a statement. DeSantis, however, had blown a racist dog whistle with his comment advising Florida voters not to “monkey up” the election by voting for Gillum.

Is Netflix Using Racism To Make Black Viewers Watch White Movies?

Thailand Tells Black People Don’t Come Here

Megyn Kelly TODAY - Season 2

Megyn Kelly Wonders What's Wrong With Blackface. The Internet Let Her Know

16 photos Launch gallery

Megyn Kelly Wonders What's Wrong With Blackface. The Internet Let Her Know

Continue reading Megyn Kelly Wonders What’s Wrong With Blackface. The Internet Let Her Know

Megyn Kelly Wonders What's Wrong With Blackface. The Internet Let Her Know

UPDATED: 4:43 p.m. EDT -- Megyn Kelly has miraculously realized the error in her ways of excusing Blackface. And it only took her about five hours. The NBC talk show hostess wondered aloud, live on the air, why Blackface was wrong, especially during the Halloween season. “When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character,” she doubled down at the time. But now, she's very reportedly contrite and apologetic for coming off as a tone-deaf, implicitly biased racist. At least those are the emotions that her sparsely worded mea culpa of a memo to only the NBC staff was likely meant to convey. https://twitter.com/TomKludt/status/1054819577836781568 "I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry," Kelly said in part her very brief statement. "The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep." Kelly, of course, has a rich history of being at the center of racist moments, which probably means this won't be her final apology for offending Black folks. Original story:   Megyn Kelly proudly bared her ignorance of social norms by unabashedly wondering what exactly was so wrong with Blackface. Especially on Halloween, she argued on her NBC talk show Tuesday morning. What is racist?” she asked somewhat rhetorically when she and the other white people on her panel were inexplicably charged with deciding what is and isn't offensive to Black people. “When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character.” https://twitter.com/ActuallyEmerson/status/1054780291057733632 We won't even get into how NBC canceled a morning show hosted by Tamron Hall and Al Roker so that the network could reward Kelly with a $69 million contract that has resulted in low ratings. Chances are, had Tamron and Al been at the helm moderating the same discussion, things wouldn't have gone left so quickly, or at all. Regret has grown over the decision to let Tamron Hall go; it probably grew a bit more on Tuesday, too. But we digress... To be clear, blackface has its roots firmly planted in American racism, including and especially minstrel shows back in the 19th century that featured white actors who painted their faces black to act like slaves and newly freed Black people. It was these minstrel shows that largely contributed to the many negative, racial stereotypes that have been associated with Black people for well over a century. Of course, no one on the panel tried to correct her, leaving her virtually unchecked for being so wildly inaccurate on such a well-documented topic. So social media users took it upon themselves to educate Megyn Kelly about the errors of her apparently oblivious ways. Below is but a brief sampling of the chorus of sarcastic responses that resonated across the Twittersphere.

