Get Up! News Roundup: Chick-fil-A To Make Fast Food Faster, Oreo Flavored Candy Canes Are In The Making & More

Chick-fil-A is determined to change the way people get their food. They believe more people don’t want their fast food in a restaurant, but rather in their living room.

The way people get food delivered has changed over time and Chick-fil-A wants to stay ahead of the curve. They want to make things convenient for customers and opened two stores that will help with fast delivery of catering and take-out orders.

The service is cashless and must be ordered on the app. Chick-fil-A has designed the store to have bigger kitchens and won’t have dining areas. GRIFF mentioned that as long as the french fries stay hot he loves this idea.

In other news, Christmas is only two months away and the company that makes candy canes has decided to take things to another level. They are adding an Oreo flavored candy cane they believe will be good. We will have to wait and see how the new Oreo and cream flavored candy cane tastes when it comes out.

